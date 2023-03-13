JMU Women’s Basketball earns 14-seed in Tournament; faces Buckeyes in first round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the James Madison Women’s Basketball team were announced as a 14-seed team in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes finished the season 26-7 and will be making their 13th appearance in the Tournament.

No. 14 seed James Madison will face No. 3 seed Ohio State on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET. James Madison and Ohio State have faced each other six times, with the Buckeyes owning a 6-0 lead in the all-time series.

The two programs last faced each other in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes are led by senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who was named MVP of the conference tournament as well as the league’s player of the year.

All session and single session tickets for the NCAA Women’s Basketball First Four, First and Second Rounds will go on sale to the public at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 13 online HERE. All games will be played at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Those with questions may contact the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office by email to tix@osu.edu or by calling 614.292.2624 or 1-800-GOBUCKS, weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

