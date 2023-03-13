Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU Women’s Basketball earns 14-seed in Tournament; faces Buckeyes in first round

JMU women’s basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament
JMU women’s basketball gears up for NCAA Tournament(JMU Athletics)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the James Madison Women’s Basketball team were announced as a 14-seed team in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes finished the season 26-7 and will be making their 13th appearance in the Tournament.

No. 14 seed James Madison will face No. 3 seed Ohio State on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET. James Madison and Ohio State have faced each other six times, with the Buckeyes owning a 6-0 lead in the all-time series.

The two programs last faced each other in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes are led by senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who was named MVP of the conference tournament as well as the league’s player of the year.

All session and single session tickets for the NCAA Women’s Basketball First Four, First and Second Rounds will go on sale to the public at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 13 online HERE. All games will be played at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Those with questions may contact the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office by email to tix@osu.edu or by calling 614.292.2624 or 1-800-GOBUCKS, weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin was charged with one count of robbery.
Woman victim of robbery at Harrisonburg Target; suspect arrested
Snow and drifts in Staunton
Remembering the Blizzard of 1993
The Shenandoah Rail Trail idea has been off the ground and in the works since 2018.
Input pours in for Shenandoah Rail Trail design
Medical Generic
VDH monitoring spread of illness after outbreak in Hampton Roads
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead

Latest News

The Kate Collins Middle School Boys Basketball team saw a season full of learning, and successes.
Winning championships and learning life lessons along the way
American Shakespeare Center located in the Blackfriar's Playhouse in downtown Staunton.
Upcoming productions at the American Shakespeare Center
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week