Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was acquitted for his stepbrother’s murder as a teen is back in jail after attempting to escape from officers in a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was acquitted in 2013 for the murder of his 14-year-old stepbrother, Trey Zwicker.

Josh Gouker, Young’s father, pleaded guilty to Zwicker’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Young’s most recent arrest occurred on Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of River Park Drive, according to an arrest report.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Police said officers had noticed Young at the location cleaning a Nissan Altima that had been registered stolen out of Mayfield, Ky.

Detectives noted Young had a warrant for his arrest and noticed him and a witness get into the car.

Police said they turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Young immediately attempted to flee the scene.

The report states Young nearly struck a detective while attempting to escape.

Police said Young continued to ram a detective’s car and caused more than $1,000 to damages of surrounding properties.

After a nearly 20 minute stand-off, officers said both Young and the witness were taken into custody.

The witness told police Young had pointed a gun at him multiple times and forced him to eat narcotics, causing serious injury.

Detectives noticed shards of suspected crystal methamphetamine on the driver floorboard, and following a search warrant, methamphetamine and a silver handgun was found under the rear passenger seat.

Police charged Young with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in controlled substances, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In court on Monday, Young entered a not guilty plea. A judge set Young’s bond at $100,000 with home incarceration if posted.

His next court date is set for March 21.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.