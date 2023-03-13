Massanutten Public Service Corporation rejects county’s offer for water system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s efforts to take over the Massanutten water system continue to progress. The Massanutten Public Service Corporation (MPSC) officially rejected its $25.8 million offer for the system late last week saying in part that the system is not for sale and the offer did not reflect its fair market value.

The county’s Board of Supervisors must now decide whether to file for condemnation of the system and attempt a forceful takeover of the system in court.

MPSC has criticized the county saying it has not been transparent in providing financial projections related to the cost of a takeover.

“We sent a Freedom of Information request for that exact information and we were told that it was not subject to production. So either they have it and they’re not going to produce it or in all likelihood, they simply have not done their due diligence,” said MPSC’s Attorney Joe Conner. “What we see in cases of this nature, you have some very well-intentioned and good people with what we view as a bad idea.”

MPSC claimed that if the county takes over the system through condemnation it will not lead to lower water rates for residents.

“The result is going to be, sadly individual homeowners with massive debt not only from the acquisition but also from continued operations and the capital investments that need to be made to the system,” said Conner.

The Massanutten Property Owners Association’s board voted in January to support the county’s attempted takeover of the system. It said that there is wide support for the takeover among people living on Massanutten Mountain.

“People are concerned about the largeness of our water bills in comparison to everybody really in the whole state of Virginia, certainly in the area here, we’re paying six times as much as county residents,” said Daryl Borgquist, President of the MPOA Board.

MPSC said that its rates are reflective of the costs of running the system.

“The company has always based its rates on the true costs of service and unlike many municipal and county systems that are subsidized by taxes or other revenue from consumers, their rates may be artificially low,” said Conner.

Conner said that there are changes coming for MPSC that could affect rates.

“The parent company Corix is merging with South West Water to make it one of the largest investor-owned water utilities in the country. By doing so just the sheer wealth of resources that are available should allow us to give some rate relief in the future,” said Conner. “Now will rates go down? That’s not going to happen because these rates have been approved by the State Corporation Commission and they are based on the costs of service.”

Borgquist said that many Massanutten residents have brought their concerns about MPSC’s rates and service issues to the SCC but nothing has been done.

“Residents have asked the State Corporation Commission every time there’s been a rate increase for the last 10-15 years and the State Corporation Commission has said ‘Oh you’ve got a plan that’s ok’ it’s not ok,” he said.

Borgquist said that there have been major water loss issues on Massanutten Mountain which have caused problems for customers.

“A lot of the water leaks are occurring in the same places. They’re fixing water leaks in exactly the same hole, even digging up the same hole, it’s clear that the water lines need to be properly lined with rock,” he said. “We know it’s going to cost money but we figured that they should’ve been doing this as they go along but they have not done that even though we’re paying so much more for water and have been for decades.”

Many Massanutten residents have said that it is difficult to get in touch with MPSC to address service problems.

“I think the company will admit that in the past have not been the best but what we’re saying now is let’s turn over a new leaf. The company is very committed to moving forward with better communication with its customers,” said Conner.

MPSC will host two town hall meetings regarding the water system and the county’s attempted takeover this week and all Massanutten residents are encouraged to attend.

The first town hall will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Massanetta Springs Conference Center and the second will be held on March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Massanutten Resort Conference Center.

At the meetings, Massanutten residents will hear a presentation on the situation from MPSC and have a chance to ask questions.

The MPOA encourages residents to attend but has been critical of MPSC’s advertising for the town halls saying that it is making it seem like all Rockingham County residents would pay the costs of the water system takeover when it would actually just be those who live within the area of the Massanutten Water Authority.

“The cost of acquiring it is part of the water authority area and so we will get a bill for that. Other county residents don’t need to worry that any other services are affected, their taxes are not affected. It’s only those that live in the water authority area,” said Borgquist.

