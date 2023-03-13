Draw Your Weather
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury

(WDTV)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A case against a West Virginia State trooper has been sent to the grand jury.

State Police Cpl. Joseph Comer was arrested in February on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges

The magistrate determined probable cause on the strangulation charge on Monday with just two questions from the defense attorney.

The defense attorney requested a jury trial on the misdemeanor charge.

Comer’s arrest came about one week after an anonymous letter detailing serious allegations of wrongdoing by West Virginia State Police.

WSAZ obtained the criminal complaints from Comer’s arrest, which state the crimes Comer is accused of committing both happened in early December.

The documents detail two separate incidents. The first alleges Comer grabbed a woman around the neck during a child exchange. In the second incident, a week later, Comer is accused of hitting the woman in the head with a sippy cup during another child exchange.

WSAZ has confirmed the woman referenced in the documents -- is also a member of the West Virginia State Police.

Arrested WVSP trooper’s attorney speaks out

