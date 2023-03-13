Draw Your Weather
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school

A hallway inside Boushall Middle School in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Boushall Middle School was found with a weapon at school Monday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.

In a statement to parents and families, Principal LaTonya Waller said a student was found with an unloaded gun on campus. Waller says there was no threat to students or staff, and the weapon was not displayed in a threatening way.

RPD officers were called to the school on Hopkins Road just after noon, and once they found the unloaded weapon on the student.

School security and law enforcement immediately confiscated the firearm.

The student was arrested and charged with juvenile possession of a firearm and having a gun on school property.

Principal Waller said they take these matters very seriously, and disciplinary action will be handed out according to the student handbook.

“At Boushall, we consider scholar safety as our primary focus for all of our scholars and staff,” said Waller in the statement. “Parent, please be sure to check your child’s bags and other belongings prior to them leaving for school to avoid them potentially bringing anything to school that should not be on campus. This will be a tremendous support to our school community and helps our school maintain the highest level of safety.”

