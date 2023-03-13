Draw Your Weather
Upcoming productions at the American Shakespeare Center

The theatre is located in Staunton.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do, The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton has several shows running in the works for their 35th season.

One show currently hitting the stage is “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare.

“I always say it is like a subway car, you should see someone that represents you on the stage, that is for everyone. I think the reason why we added these shows in the season is to demystify the narrative that Shakespeare is for a certain group of people. It is actually for us all,” Brandon Carter explained.

Carter is the Artistic Director for ASC.

Later this season you can visit the Black Friars Playhouse to see “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again)”. Leaders at the ASC say this production aims to put all of Shakespeare’s plays into one two hour show.

“Instead of getting lost in what some people might think makes Shakespeare difficult to understand, you get the heart of the love stories. You get the heart of the murder tales and all of those things very very quickly.” Natasia Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt is the associate artistic director for the center.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again)” will be done renaissance style. Carter and Reinhardt say that means the show is lead by the group of actors instead of one director.

ASC has lots of other shows planned for the year. You can find the latest information on shows and ticket times by clicking here.

