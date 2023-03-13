Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Waynesboro student arrested for allegedly bringing airsoft gun to school

Student Arrested at Kate Collins Middle School
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a student was arrested for allegedly bringing an airsoft gun to Kate Collins Middle School.

Capt. Alyssa Zullig with the Waynesboro Police Department Said ”Friday March 10, at about 10:30 a.m. we at the police department were notified from the Kate Collins Middle School administration that a student at the school had reported that a fellow student at had a firearm at the school and we responded to Kate Collins.”

The student was reportedly charged with holding or brandishing a firearm or gas or operated weapon or similar object on school property.

“Being that this was on school property, it is a class 6 felony” Said Capt. Zulling.

The student reportedly had a hearing at the Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

