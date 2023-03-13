Winning championships and learning life lessons along the way

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Kate Collins Middle School (KCMS) Boys Basketball Team won the 2022–2023 Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro (SAW) Middle School Boys Tournament champion, after finishing the season undefeated. The team was led by KCMS Dean of Students and Coach, Daniel Woodard, and KCMS Instructional Aide and Coach, Gray Huie.

Woodard and Huie’s main focus was always to bridge the gap between school, students and the community.

“It’s more than basketball. The community always showed up, and they were very supportive, win, lose, or draw. That helped those athletes, knowing that someone else really cared about what they were participating in. Along the way, we never shortened our guys and focused on being students first. Academics was always our focus as we developed their skills. Every practice, being a student, was part of the conversation.” Daniel Woodard, KCMS Dean of Students and Basketball Coach.

No matter the outcome, the support was always there, and the relationships built between players, staff, and community may be sweeter than the championship victory.

“The beauty of what we had going on was that we were able to build relationships with our student athletes during the school day to help them grow and mature. We referred to them as gentlemen. We helped them form an identity beyond just being a basketball player. Our daily focus was improving that 1% every day,” says Woodard.

