Adagio House offering new summer programming for teens with intellectual, developmental disabilities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Adagio House in Harrisonburg, looks to be a place of support through counseling, education, and advocacy, for individuals of all ages with disabilities and their caregivers.

A new program kicking off this summer looks to provide enrichment activities for teenage clients.

The 2023 Summer Day Programming will run for seven weeks this summer starting June 19, and is geared toward children ages 13 to 18 who are diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability.

The sessions run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will focus on leading participants and their attendants through music and occupational therapy sessions, along with off-site activities like pool and farm days, and field trips.

Executive Director April Hepler says she hopes to provide a welcoming space where teens can socialize in areas outside of the home, and reduce potential anxiety prior to heading back to school in the fall.

“We’re really hoping that it builds connections with other people that connecting point to not feel alone, to feel like ‘there are other people who enjoy me,’ and we can do things together that are fun. We’re really hoping we’ll reduce loneliness and increase belonging,” Hepler said.

Hepler says registration is limited to six participants and their attendants, with hopes to expand in 2024. Those interested in participating in the program, but do not have an attendant to join them, can be connected with one via a match program through the Adagio House.

She adds that the program cost for the whole seven-week session is $1,225 per participant or $200 per week. Adagio House is actively encouraging anyone interested in providing a scholarship for participants to contact them via email at info@adagiohouse.org, or by calling 540-746-0345.

