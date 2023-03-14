Maintaining sleep schedules with Daylight Saving Time

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we all continue to adjust to the time change that comes with Daylight Saving Time (DST), some doctors are reminding everyone of the importance of getting enough sleep.

“Keep your sleep as important as it is,” Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui explained. “As adults, we need 7-9 hours of restful sleep every night.”

Dr. Siddiqui is the director of the sleep center at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.

“It has several effects on your body. Not just physical symptoms, such as blood pressure and heart rate but also on your mental capabilities such as your attention, focus and ways to perform activities during the day,” Dr. Siddiqui explained.

The effort to make DST the permanent standard time has made its way to Capitol Hill with the Sunshine Protection Act. Whether you are for or against the legislation, experts say preventing the negative impacts of poor sleep health is imperative.

“Our body has our own circadian clock and we are designed to sleep in a certain time period. For most of us, it is between nine at night to five or six in the morning. If you go against your own body clock, it creates more problems with sleep disruptions, awakenings and not restful sleep,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the following tips to maintain your sleep health:

Make sure your sleeping area is dark, use darkening curtains to keep light out of the room

Keep the noise down, put your devices on silent, wear earplugs

Maintain a cool temperature

Avoid activities in your sleeping area (watching TV, phones or working)

You can learn more about how to maintain healthy sleep practices on World Sleep Day on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.