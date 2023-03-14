Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says

DEERFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says a man who allegedly fired shots at multiple people in the Deerfield area is being treated for life-threatening injuries after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

According to a press release, the ACSO says on Sunday, March 12, they received a call about an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm. The ACSO says Oather Carl Puffenbarger Jr. reportedly entered a home in the Deerfield area, armed with a handgun coming after his estranged wife. The person in the home was able to get out, and called 911. Puffenbarger then allegedly stole the keys to her vehicle, and left the residence in her 2011 Blue Honda Pilot.

Because of this, deputies obtained warrants for Puffenbarger, and stayed in the Deerfield area trying to find him when a second 911 call was received for shots being fired.

The second incident was in the 3600 block of Hite Hollow Road where Puffenbarger reportedly confronted two family members. The ACSO says Puffenbarger blocked them with his vehicle, ordered the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint, then shot into their vehicle. The two men were reportedly armed, exited the vehicle, and returned fire at Puffenbarger.

On Monday between 2:30 PM and 3:30 PM, the ACSO says West Virginia authorities stopped Puffenbarger in Grant County West Virginia. During the traffic stop, Puffenbarger reportedly sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the ACSO says.

Puffenbarger was transported to the local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to the ACSO.

You can read the full release, and see the list of charges from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

