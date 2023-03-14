Draw Your Weather
Mount Crawford approves comprehensive plan

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has approved its comprehensive plan.

The town manager, Libby Clark, said this is the first comprehensive plan they have had in nearly 50 years.

The town spent much of 2022 getting residents’ input and writing the plan, and now it’s official.

The comprehensive plan will shape how the town grows in the next five years.

It includes traffic plans and other town improvement projects.

February’s public hearing led the town council to table the comprehensive plan at the time to look into some of the things residents brought up.

Some of these included wanting to add capital improvement projects to the plan and taking out plans for man-made issues such as flooding.

However, ultimately only two changes were made to the plan and they were presented to the town council Monday night.

“The Nazarene church and the Pleasent Valley Elementary were mentioned as changes,” Clark said. “This was sent out to the Planning Commission as well as Comprehensive Plan as well as council. So those were the comments that came back and the changes that were made to the comprehensive plan.”

Since the town has worked to create this comprehensive plan, they plan to redo it if needed in five years.

The Mount Crawford Town Council voted unanimously to approve the comprehensive plan Monday night.

