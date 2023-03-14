New Cat’s Cradle executive director settles in

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is a new era for Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg.

Sherri Heischman comes in as the first-ever full-time executive director. She said it is an adventure every day with plenty of kittens and lots of work to be done.

Calls come in every hour about adopting, pregnant cats about to have kittens, and people who need help with their cat. Everything is crucial for them to help the cats and their caregivers.

With the warmer weather kitten season is starting early and in full swing. The Cat’s Cradle team says all hands are on deck for its spay-neuter, foster care, and re-homing programs.

Part of the process is going to the areas with cat colonies that are in need a litter of help.

“We go ahead and take those cats, spay and neuter them. They get a rabies vaccine and then they come back to the caregiver who is caring for that colony and that’s really important that we stop the overpopulation of these cats and kittens, but making sure that we have spay and neuter,” Heischman said.

Cat’s Cradle says they want to help everyone in need. Almost ten thousand calls come in every year, which is why they try to respond to inquiries within 24 hours.

The foster-based organization is halfway to its funding goal of $45,000 for public support. That money helps their programs for its spay-neuter, foster care, and re-homing programs.

Part of this kitten season includes a grant matching up to 30 thousand dollars for every dollar donated to the program.

