Part of West Beverley Street will be closed this week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Part of West Beverley Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the end of the week.

Columbia gas is replacing the steel pipes with plastic pipes. This is part of Columbia Gas’s “Save Program” to update their natural gas distribution.

Norida Torreinte, with Columbia Gas of Virginia, said “This modernization project will help increase the efficiency of our pipe system it will also minimize any emissions that may come from the aging pipes.”

There are detours in place for drivers to navigate around the road closure.

“West bound we want people to go right on Waverly, left onto Orange, left on to Grubert and back onto West Beverley. If you are going east bound just make a right onto Beverley Court, left onto Ransom left onto Striath. and then right back onto West Beverley,” said Torreinte.

The road closure will only go on until the end of the week. However, the project will be ongoing until June.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.