Shenandoah County Supervisors continue budget work

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will hold its third budget work session after its regular meeting. Over the last few weeks supervisors have met with each county department to hear budget requests.

“It’s really just collecting all the requests and having a question and answer back and forth with all the departments about ‘Why is this in the budget? Can you do without this?’ trying to get a sensitivity analysis for where we can and can’t do something budget-wise,” said Karl Roulston, Chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors.

Roulston said that the big theme for the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget has been trying to manage the impact of inflation on the county. As supervisors work to craft a balanced budget Roulston said that one area that has taken a hit is pay raises for county employees.

“Where can we trade off to still get those outside goods and services that prices are going up on and sadly I think that the biggest knob we have to turn is pay raises and the ability to afford those,” he said.

One of the county budget’s largest areas is the funding of Shenandoah County Public Schools. Roulston said that supervisors have met more frequently with the school board to try to address its top priorities.

Last week the school board voted in favor of a nearly $96 million budget for the school division that includes a 6% pay raise for teachers.

“We are trying to address a pay disparity, there’s a nationwide shortage of teachers so we’re trying to do things to address that but there’s a limited amount that Shenandoah County taxpayers are going to be able to tolerate and afford,” said Roulston.

One of the board’s top priorities in the budget is to reduce healthcare costs for teachers.

“The family medical insurance plan for our schools has some of our teachers paying $1200 a month for their health insurance and that keeps us from being competitive in the area to attract teachers. So that was one priority we wanted to address was what can we do to lower that amount, contribute more so that doesn’t have to happen,” said Roulston.

Supervisors have not yet set the total budget number for the county but will do so soon, they’ll determine by next Tuesday if the county needs to change any of its tax rates.

“It’s getting to the budget that we agree is what we want to have in Shenandoah County and then if that’s the budget what do we have to do to get that much funding in? So that’s when we’ll set tax rates if they need to change,” said Roulston.

After determining a tax rate next week the county will advertise a public hearing on the tax rate for two weeks before holding a hearing and later a vote. Roulston said the hope is to have the budget process complete by early April.

