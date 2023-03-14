The Texas Inn celebrates Pi Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn in Harrisonburg celebrated Pi Day by selling pieces of pie for $3.14.

All proceeds made from the pies sold will be donated to the Harrisonburg Education Foundation to help fund Harrisonburg City schools.

The Texas Inn is also running the same promotion at their Lynchburg location where those proceeds will help Lynchburg City schools.

“We thought that there is a lot of fun, especially on the web, about Pi Day and 3.14,” said David Saunders. Owner of the Texas Inn, “and so we came up with the idea and we thought that that would be a fun way to do a fundraiser for the schools.”

Saunders adds that the Texas Inn offers pie flavors such as apple pie, pecan pie, and chocolate peanut butter pie.

