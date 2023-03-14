Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

The Texas Inn celebrates Pi Day

Texas Inn celebrates Pi Day
Texas Inn celebrates Pi Day(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn in Harrisonburg celebrated Pi Day by selling pieces of pie for $3.14.

All proceeds made from the pies sold will be donated to the Harrisonburg Education Foundation to help fund Harrisonburg City schools.

The Texas Inn is also running the same promotion at their Lynchburg location where those proceeds will help Lynchburg City schools.

“We thought that there is a lot of fun, especially on the web, about Pi Day and 3.14,” said David Saunders. Owner of the Texas Inn, “and so we came up with the idea and we thought that that would be a fun way to do a fundraiser for the schools.”

Saunders adds that the Texas Inn offers pie flavors such as apple pie, pecan pie, and chocolate peanut butter pie.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri
Traffic Alert Generic
Tractor trailer crash closed Route 11 lanes Monday morning
Martin was charged with one count of robbery.
Woman victim of robbery at Harrisonburg Target; suspect arrested
Police lights
Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash

Latest News

The seven Henrico sheriff's office employees turned themselves in on the morning of Tuesday,...
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will hold its third budget work...
Shenandoah County Supervisors continue budget work
Doctors say sleep is just as important as a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Maintaining sleep schedules with Daylight Saving Time
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week