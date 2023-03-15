Apartment fire in Stanley causes severe damage

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A fire in Stanley on Monday has caused over $40,000 in damages, according to the Stanley Fire Department.

Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit says that on Monday, March 13, the Stanley Fire Department (SFD) was called for a structure fire involving an apartment located at 221 Kite Hollow Road near Stanley. Chief Pettit stated that the upstairs of the building next to the house had been converted into an apartment.

Pettit stated that when firefighters arrived on the scene the second floor was ablaze, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the house. The resident was allegedly at work at the time and the apartment is considered a total loss, Pettit says.

Estimated damage is around $40,000 and was reportedly caused by an electrical short in an extension cord, according to the release.

