Blacksburg High School band plays at Carnegie Hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg High School band took to one of the most famous musical stages in the world.

The band played at Carnegie Hall Tuesday night as part of the New York Invitational Music Festival.

Blacksburg’s band played two pieces for the judges which they had been practicing since last year.

Members of the band say it was an unforgettable experience to play on that stage.

“I personally have never had the opportunity to even play in, like, a true concert hall. So it was definitely a really different experience to have the entire room set up for exactly what we were doing. And it really showed in the way that our music sounded while we were playing,” Blacksburg Band Drum Major Amalie Paar said.

“We had put so much work in, and we had tried our hardest, and then it paid out and we were really happy about how it went and that’s probably the biggest thing for me; it was, we were just relieved that it went so well and we were able to be there and do our best,” Blacksburg Band Senior Kate Hudson said.

While in New York, the band was able to explore the city and even took in a Broadway show.

“This was my first time conducting in Carnegie Hall and it was everything I thought it would be; it was just an amazing experience,” BHS Band Director Darrell Pearman said. “For me, as a musician, you always dream about Carnegie Hall and that’s the place that you want to arrive at as a musician and so the experience there was just something I’ll keep with me for the rest of my life.”

