A brief rebound in temperatures late week

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Wind chills in the teens. Gusty winds mainly early 20-35 mph. Sunny throughout the day and still windy early. Very chilly for the day. Winds decrease in the afternoon and eventually, West Virginia highs in the mid to upper 40s. For the Valley around 50/low 50s. Low 50s for Petersburg and Moorefield. Winds ease up by sunset. Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Mainly clear overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon, mild, and lighter wind. A really nice day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Turning cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Turning cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Plenty of clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and turning breezy throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A few spotty showers for the day, no washout. A cloudy but pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. A few showers into the evening. Cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, staying breezy overnight.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon, cool, and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and breezy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly sunny for the day and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and a few clouds. Plenty of sunshine for the day and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny and pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

