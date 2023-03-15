Dog dies in Brady Road Apartment fire

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Fire Department (SFD) says an apartment fire in Stanley caused around $50,000 in damages, and killed a dog on March 14.

According to a press release from the SFD, the fire happened on Tuesday, March 14, at the Brady Road Apartments, a fifteen-unit two story complex located at 952 Brady Road in Stanley. Chief Pettit says that firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and were faced with one lower floor apartment on fire and smoke extending into five other units.

The SFD says all residents were safely evacuated, but a dog was still in the apartment and was quickly found by firefighters, but despite efforts by EMS to revive him, he passed away.

The fire allegedly started in the bedroom near a nightstand and appears to be from an electrical short, and estimated damage is around $50,000, according to the SFD.

Brady Road was reportedly closed for two hours, and the fire is still under investigation.

