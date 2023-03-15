Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Newly released video shows the encounter at a downtown Phoenix hotel.
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, shares video of encounter with accuser
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Markets shudder on fears about banking crisis, recession
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump