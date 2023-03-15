Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Free virtual class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting March 22

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A free, six week program to help people stop using nicotine, smoking or vaping is about to get started.

The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program has been around for a decade, but it operated under a different name and held in-person meetings. Now, the program hosted virtually.

Program organizer Scott Mein says that participants will never be forced to quit, and the program is just meant to help.

“We basically meet them where they’re at. We treat them with respect and dignity, we give them all the information they need, and then if they’re ready, that’s great. If they’re not ready, that’s okay,” Mein said.

The program runs every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from March 22 through April 26. Questions can go to Scott Mein at 862‐432‐0490.

To sign up for the program, email scottrmein@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Latest News

'Cask for a Cause' being held Friday at Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg to benefit VPAS...
VPAS holding events throughout the month during 21st annual ‘March for Meals’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief rebound in temperatures late week
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Teen girl reported missing from Vinton
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death