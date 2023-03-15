Make sure to check your tire pressure with changing temperatures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to cars, the infamous tire pressure light may be getting a little more shine than usual with the changing temperatures this season.

“The colder air outside causes the tire pressure to drop which causes the light to come on. That is why when you start your car in the morning and then you drive it, the tires warm up and then that light will go off because the warmer tire creates higher air pressure,” owner of Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, Steven Faught, explained.

Experts want to remind you to continue checking your tire pressure often before hitting the road.

“When you open the driver-side door typically there is a sticker in there,” Faught said. “You want to stick with what’s on that sticker. Also, there is a different rating that is usually there for your spare tire. That is one that not many people think about but every now and then when you get a service, it is a good idea to have that spare tire checked as well.”

If it is not the air pressure and your tires are still giving you trouble, there are a few ways to know if it is time for a replacement.

Some tires will display “replace tire” when worn down and most will measure up to a knob within the crease of the tire to let you know it is time for new tires.

Faught says it is better to get ahead of these issues so make sure to keep up with your tires.

