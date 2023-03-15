Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Make sure to check your tire pressure with changing temperatures

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to cars, the infamous tire pressure light may be getting a little more shine than usual with the changing temperatures this season.

“The colder air outside causes the tire pressure to drop which causes the light to come on. That is why when you start your car in the morning and then you drive it, the tires warm up and then that light will go off because the warmer tire creates higher air pressure,” owner of Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, Steven Faught, explained.

Experts want to remind you to continue checking your tire pressure often before hitting the road.

“When you open the driver-side door typically there is a sticker in there,” Faught said. “You want to stick with what’s on that sticker. Also, there is a different rating that is usually there for your spare tire. That is one that not many people think about but every now and then when you get a service, it is a good idea to have that spare tire checked as well.”

If it is not the air pressure and your tires are still giving you trouble, there are a few ways to know if it is time for a replacement.

Some tires will display “replace tire” when worn down and most will measure up to a knob within the crease of the tire to let you know it is time for new tires.

Faught says it is better to get ahead of these issues so make sure to keep up with your tires.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Latest News

Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief rebound in temperatures late week
'Cask for a Cause' being held Friday at Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg to benefit VPAS...
VPAS holding events throughout the month during 21st annual ‘March for Meals’
(Source: pexels.com)
Free virtual class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting March 22