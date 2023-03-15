Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Spring and Summer travel expected to be heavy this year

TSA predicts travel numbers will be above where they were in 2019.
TSA predicts travel numbers will be above where they were in 2019.(whsv)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts predict this will be the season of travel.

As the COVID emergency is coming to an end, TSA predicts travel numbers will be above where they were in 2019.

Especially with international travel as more places are fully open now.

”AAA is seeing airfare in March that’s up about 20 to 25% compared to what we were paying in 2021,” Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson said. “If you’re looking at hotel rates in warm weather destinations they’re running about 20 to 30% higher than they were last year.”

Dean said the spring break travel calendar is too expanded to pinpoint the exact busiest days, but he said data is showing more people will be hitting the roadways and the runways than in recent years.

With more travel comes looming gas prices. They have risen in the last week.

Dean said that’s mainly due to the switch from winter blend ethanol to summer blend.

He said prices may vary throughout the summer, as demand could increase prices at the pump.

However, Virginia gas is a dollar less than it was during this time last year, according to AAA.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri
Traffic Alert Generic
Tractor trailer crash closed Route 11 lanes Monday morning
Police lights
Man charged for multiple incidents in the Deerfield area, ACSO says
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
Martin was charged with one count of robbery.
Woman victim of robbery at Harrisonburg Target; suspect arrested

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week
Personal safety matters increase during Spring Break
Personal safety matters increase during Spring Break
New Cat’s Cradle executive director settles in
New Cat’s Cradle executive director settles in
Part of the process is going to the areas with cat colonies and are in need of a litter of help.
New Cat’s Cradle executive director settles in