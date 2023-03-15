Trustee of the VMNH hosting open office hours at Waynesboro Public Library

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Tom Benzing will be hosting office hours on Friday, March 17 at the Waynesboro Public Library.

People will have an opportunity to learn more about the plans and ask questions about the upcoming campus that will be built in Waynesboro.

Dr. Joe Keiper, Executive Director, Said ”They will see Tom next to the triceratops that we have mounted there at the Waynesboro Public Library and ask questions about the WMNH Waynesboro campus that is forthcoming”.

Keiper said people will be able to learn about the process and learn about the contents of the exhibits.

“Tom also has a lot of expertise in the content of the exhibits so he will be able to talk about some of the themes that we will be covering that are going to be regionally relevant to the Waynesboro and Augusta County area.” Said Keiper.

Keiper said that the first phase of plans are set to be done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.