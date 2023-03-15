Two women hospitalized when driver jumps ramp off Ohio 32, flies into Purina plant: OSP

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

UC Air Care flew the driver, Laura Srofe, 38, of Mt. Orab, and her 61-year-old passenger, Deborah Pratt of Winchester from the crash scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pratt has life-threatening injuries and Srofe’s injuries are described as ”serious,” OSP wrote in a news release early Wednesday.

State troopers tell FOX19 NOW both women were taken to the hospital before they had a chance to speak with them and this crash remains very much under investigation.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. off Ohio 32 near the new Purina Pet Food plant.

State troopers say their preliminary investigation determined both women were not wearing seatbelts.

They say the crash happened as Srofe drove a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on Ohio 32.

“The vehicle took the exit to Half Acre Road and traveled through the intersection at the top of the ramp at a high rate of speed. It traveled off the right side of Half Acre Road and went airborne before finally landing at the bottom of the embankment. The vehicle continued through some brush before coming to a (stop) in a parking lot,” OSP wrote in a news release overnight.

A witness tells FOX19 NOW a vehicle was heading off the exit ramp from Ohio 32 to Half-Acre Road when the driver careened off the roadway.

The driver “went over” a pickup truck, landed on the ground off of the road and didn’t stop until after entering the plant property, according to the witness.

A man who says he was involved in the crash recalls looking up to find the F-150 right on top of his truck. He said he rushed to help after parking his truck and found in the F-150 two people covered in blood.

