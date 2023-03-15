VPAS holding events throughout the month during 21st annual ‘March for Meals’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is holding its 21st annual March for Meals, a celebration of its Meals on Wheels service.

VPAS staff and volunteers for Meals on Wheels partner with local businesses to deliver nutritious meals to older adults in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area, while also providing social interaction.

To help bring awareness and fundraise for the program, a ‘Cask for a Cause’ event will be held Friday, March 17 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg.

The event will feature a $700 raffle with gift cards and other specialty items along with live music and a food truck.

“This past year VPAS delivered over 55,000 meals to homebound older adults living right here in our community. So this is a very important fundraiser for us and we really encourage everybody to come out and be a part of it,” director of senior services Beth Bland said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly a quarter of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated, putting them at risk for malnutrition, dementia, and other serious medical conditions.

This is the focus of this year’s March for Meals, as VPAS launched the ‘No Senior Eats Alone’ campaign, which encourages community members to share a meal with an older adult in their life.

Other March for Meals events include Community Champions Day on March 22, which will see local leaders deliver hot meals to homebound older adults and learn more about the Meals on Wheels program.

VPAS also invites adults 60 years and older to attend special Cafes which feature lunch and social activities. You can find more information about those sessions by calling 540-615-5341 or visiting the VPAS website.

