Wildfire confirmed in West Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A wildfire was confirmed in Hardy County, West Virginia this afternoon.

Paul Lewis, Director of Emergency Management, said the fire is near Wardensville, and is coming into contact with part of the National Forest.

The blaze was reportedly called in around 12:45, p.m. and crews have been battling the fire since this afternoon.

This is a developing story, WHSV will share any updates once we have them.

