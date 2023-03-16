Draw Your Weather
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Four people are charged with murder after an 18-year-old from West Memphis was found dead in Holly Springs National Forest.

Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department announced 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Brandon Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson and 27-year-old Devin Smith were taken into custody for the death of Fredarrious Wilson.

Wilson, a high school senior, was found in a remote area of Holly Springs National Forest between Coffeeville and Oakland on March 8, three days after he was reported missing.

Deputies say Wilson was shot multiple times, and that he knew at least one of the suspects.

All four are charged with first-degree murder and were given a bond of $1 million each.

