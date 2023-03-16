Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Be aware of dog leashing rules at Rockingham Park after ‘close call’ incidents

Rockingham County Parks and Rec staff reminding visitors of dog leashing rules following...
Rockingham County Parks and Rec staff reminding visitors of dog leashing rules following several recent 'close call' incidents(whsv)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with Rockingham County Parks and Recreation say they want every visitor, even four-legged ones to enjoy their time at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads.

However, due to several recent ‘close call’ incidents involving agitated and unleashed pets, RCPR is reminding community members to adhere to mandatory park policies.

Director Kirby Dean says there are three main rules for visitors with dogs. Those include: dogs being leashed during the duration of their park visit, no dogs on the grass area adjacent to the playground or playing fields, and for visitors to clean up any waste after their dog.

“Even the friendliest dog can get agitated particularly around large groups of people and we’ve had a couple of situations where a dog has gotten agitated, but it hasn’t led to anything. We just want to try to be really careful and protect everybody and make sure that whether you love dogs, or you’re frightened to death of them, you feel totally comfortable anytime you’re at Rockingham park,” Dean said.

Dean also emphasizes the importance of following these policies, so situations can be avoided that could lead to changes which would place more constrictive limits as it pertains to dogs at the park.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courts facing problems with Jury Duty no-shows
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Missing teen girl found safe
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Fire
Wildfire confirmed in West Virginia

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief rebound in temperatures late week
MPSC Town hall
Public addresses Massanutten Public Service Corporation in town hall
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham
Waynesboro student arrested for allegedly bringing airsoft gun to school
Waynesboro student arrested for allegedly bringing airsoft gun to school