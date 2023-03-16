Be aware of dog leashing rules at Rockingham Park after ‘close call’ incidents

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with Rockingham County Parks and Recreation say they want every visitor, even four-legged ones to enjoy their time at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads.

However, due to several recent ‘close call’ incidents involving agitated and unleashed pets, RCPR is reminding community members to adhere to mandatory park policies.

Director Kirby Dean says there are three main rules for visitors with dogs. Those include: dogs being leashed during the duration of their park visit, no dogs on the grass area adjacent to the playground or playing fields, and for visitors to clean up any waste after their dog.

“Even the friendliest dog can get agitated particularly around large groups of people and we’ve had a couple of situations where a dog has gotten agitated, but it hasn’t led to anything. We just want to try to be really careful and protect everybody and make sure that whether you love dogs, or you’re frightened to death of them, you feel totally comfortable anytime you’re at Rockingham park,” Dean said.

Dean also emphasizes the importance of following these policies, so situations can be avoided that could lead to changes which would place more constrictive limits as it pertains to dogs at the park.

