Former Lynchburg fire captain, current City Council member’s trial pushed to 2024

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Councilman Marty Misjuns will have to wait until 2024 for the trial of his lawsuit filed in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, then-City Manager Reid Wodicka, then-Mayor MaryJane Dolan and then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright, court documents show.

Misjuns is serving his first term on Lynchburg City Council and is a former fire captain with LFD. He sued the parties in 2021 for alleged breach of contract and violation of constitutional rights.

Misjuns amended his lawsuit in January 2023 to include wrongful termination. He is suing on six counts: breach of contract (against the City of Lynchburg), violation of right to free speech (against all), violation of free exercise of religion (against all), violation of equal protection clause (against all), conspiracy to deprive plaintiff of his civil rights (against Wodicka, Dolan and Wright) and wrongful termination (against Wodicka, Dolan and Wright).

Misjuns is seeking a handful of damages including back pay, lost wages and relief. The lawsuit was expected to head to trial in late April of this year, but documents show it has been pushed to March 4-8 and 11-15 in 2024.

The documents also show the City of Lynchburg, LFD, Dolan, Wodicka and Wright have also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the attorneys for all parties, but did not hear back as of Wednesday evening. We will continue to update our viewers when we learn more.

