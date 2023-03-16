Husband sought for questioning after missing woman’s vehicle found burned

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The husband of Ebony Owens from Edwards, Mississippi, is now wanted for questioning after the missing woman’s vehicle was found burned.

That burned vehicle, a 2015 White Acura TXL, was found Wednesday morning in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road.

Owens, however, remains missing.

In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the search for Owens began Wednesday when she did not appear for work. Her family has also not had contact with her since Tuesday.

Electronic evidence shows her being in the Clinton area late Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff.

The license plate of her burned vehicle was found in the woods near where the Acura was found. Authorities say they believe the vehicle was set on fire purposefully.

On Wednesday, Hinds County deputies and Ridgeland police went to the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments on County Line Road where a vehicle was towed and evidence believed to be linked to Owens’ disappearance was recovered from an apartment.

“At this particular time, we are seeking the location of her husband,” Jones said in the press conference. “He’s identified as Michael Owens. He is not a suspect at this time, but he is being sought for questioning in this investigation...”

Authorities will continue the search for Owens on Thursday. Based on the circumstances, they believe she could in be in danger.

She is not believed to be with her husband.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owens is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.