JMU women’s soccer announces spring schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday morning, JMU women’s soccer Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced the spring 2023 schedule as it looks to prepare to make a second straight Sun Belt Conference championship appearance in the fall.

The season kicks off in April, with the Dukes traveling to Liberty to take on the Flames, as well as High Point and national finalist North Carolina on April 1. JMU will have its second multi-team play day on April 8 as they take on Bucknell at Lebanon Valley College before playing Pitt later in the day at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

JMU will then take on two squads that advanced to the second round of this past season’s NCAA Championship, hosting 19th-ranked Georgetown on April 14 before heading to Morgantown two days later to face West Virginia.

The final match of the spring schedule will be a matchup on April 23 against Radford at Sentara Park.

