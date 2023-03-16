Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU women’s soccer announces spring schedule

Dukes Unveil Spring 2023 Schedule
Dukes Unveil Spring 2023 Schedule(Pexels)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday morning, JMU women’s soccer Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced the spring 2023 schedule as it looks to prepare to make a second straight Sun Belt Conference championship appearance in the fall.

The season kicks off in April, with the Dukes traveling to Liberty to take on the Flames, as well as High Point and national finalist North Carolina on April 1. JMU will have its second multi-team play day on April 8 as they take on Bucknell at Lebanon Valley College before playing Pitt later in the day at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

JMU will then take on two squads that advanced to the second round of this past season’s NCAA Championship, hosting 19th-ranked Georgetown on April 14 before heading to Morgantown two days later to face West Virginia.

The final match of the spring schedule will be a matchup on April 23 against Radford at Sentara Park.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courts facing problems with Jury Duty no-shows
Fire
Wildfire confirmed in West Virginia
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Missing teen girl found safe

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief rebound in temperatures late week
David Berry and Friends
David Berry and Friends
Rockingham County Parks and Rec staff reminding visitors of dog leashing rules following...
Be aware of dog leashing rules at Rockingham Park after ‘close call’ incidents
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham