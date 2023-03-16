Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring

Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a man is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from home improvement stores.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports Adam Gilliland, 35, stole tools and equipment from different Lowe’s locations over the course of many weeks while being part of a retail theft ring.

According to KVVU, Gilliland stole tools in the value of $11,000 that included power equipment and welders from December 2022 until February of this year.

An employee confronted Gilliland during one of the thefts, but he threatened the worker and reached into his pocket as if to grab a weapon, police said.

The 35-year-old is also facing charges of stealing from a plumbing business. He allegedly stole about $7,250 worth of items when working for the business by purchasing tools and requesting the invoice be sent to the store.

Authorities said Gilliland ended up being fired by the company for not showing up for his scheduled shift.

Gilliland has a court date scheduled for March 28. He is currently being held without bail, records show.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
A woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half
Fire
Wildfire confirmed in West Virginia
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courts facing problems with Jury Duty no-shows
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

Latest News

While there were no injuries in either fire the Tuesday night blaze killed a dog. Stanley Fire...
Stanley Fire Chief urges electrical safety after two apartment fires
Grand Caverns Pool in Grottoes will soon be no more. The Town Council voted to permanently...
Grottoes to demolish Grand Caverns Pool, start over
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic