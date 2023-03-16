Draw Your Weather
One dead after crash, VSP investigating

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Nelson County.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on March 14, on Route 29 just south of Route 6.

A 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Route 29 when it reportedly ran off the left side of the road and traveled into the median. The vehicle allegedly spun, hit a ditch and overturned several times, finally coming to rest in the northbound lanes, according to the VSP.

The VSP say Christopher A. Murphy, 35, of Massie Mill, died at the scene, and the passenger, Jonathan C. Clark, 34, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both of them were not wearing seatbelts, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

