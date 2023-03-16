Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity

Draw Your Weather
“The bottom line is this: Randy McNally is a predator,” Warner said in the statement.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Republican lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally after the 79-year-old’s social media activity has come under scrutiny.

State Rep. Todd Warner has accused McNally of “sexually grooming” a 17-year-old minor by commenting “relentlessly” on “nude photos” from his official social media account, sending private messages, calling the victim multiple occasions, and even offering him a job in Gov. Bill Lee’s office, according to a statement obtained by WSMV4.

“Not only have Tennessee Republicans now become the laughingstock of the nation, the bottom line is this: Randy McNally is a predator,” Warner said in the statement.

WSMV4 reported McNally was called a hypocrite after posting positive messages on an openly gay man’s nearly nude photos, despite a voting record not friendly toward the LBGTQ community, according to his critics.

Warner accused McNally in the statement of pursuing similar “inappropriate relationships before and after” his recent scrutiny. Warner called on McNally to resign and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to open an investigation.

“Since news broke of this story, Lt. Governor McNally has scrubbed and erased the entirety of his Instagram account to hide the discovery of additional behavior. Let me be clear: these are not the actions of a ‘grandfather’ working to ‘encourage’ Tennesseans. These are the actions of a perverted 80-year-old man looking to fulfill his closeted sexual desires. These are the actions of man using his authority to manipulate others for sexual gratification. These are the actions of a hypocritical man caught redhanded in a scheme to take advantage of at least one underage young man. I call on Randy McNally to step down from his position as Lt. Governor immediately,” Warner wrote.

“As Tennesseans, we should all be incredibly disappointed and horrified by these repulsive actions perpetrated by the sitting Lt. Governor of our state. We all deserve better, and Randy McNally deserves to face the consequences of his highly inappropriate and appalling actions.”

WSMV4 is reaching out to McNally for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

