Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA loses to Furman 67-68 in NCAA tournament

UVA v. Furman
UVA v. Furman(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers faced Furman Thursday, March 16, at 12:40 p.m.

Virginia is a 4-seed for the fourth time in school history. The team hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019, when it won the National Championship.

Halftime Scores: UVA: 32 Furman: 27

Final Scores: UVA: 67 Furman: 68

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courts facing problems with Jury Duty no-shows
Fire
Wildfire confirmed in West Virginia
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Kacey Crimmins, reported missing from Bedford County
Missing teen girl found safe

Latest News

Dukes Unveil Spring 2023 Schedule
JMU women’s soccer announces spring schedule
Ben Vander Plas
Ben Vander Plas becomes UVA’s ‘best cheerleader’ after accident in practice
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham
Broadway baseball and softball teams take down East Rockingham
JMU Sports Roundup: Tuesday, March 14
JMU Sports Roundup: Tuesday, March 14