Woman reported missing in Augusta County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Verona.

According to the ACSO, Jennifer Amber West was last seen in Verona, on March 15, around 12 p.m. She was last seen wearing a quilt-like down jacket, and light-colored blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at800-322-2017.

