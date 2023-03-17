Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the suspect’s 4-year-old sibling in Danville.

Danville Police say the suspect confessed to suffocating the victim in 2022.

Police in August 2022 to the home, where the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing. The child died after being flown for treatment.

The child will be taken to W.W. Moore Detention Center until trial, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Generic Road
One dead after crash, VSP investigating
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
A Netherlands man was convicted of removing a condom during sex without his partner’s consent,...
Court convicts man of removing condom without his partner’s consent

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain for St. Patrick’s day and mild
Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel
Fire Lights Generic
Staunton greenhouse catches fire Thursday night
Alzheimer’s Association 2023 report shows projected increase in disease prevalence, workforce shortage