Alzheimer’s Association 2023 report shows projected increase in disease prevalence, workforce shortage

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week the Alzheimer’s Association released its annual 2023 Facts and Figures report, which shines a light on the disease’s current impact on individuals, their caregivers, and government and healthcare systems.

In the commonwealth, staff with the association’s central and western Virginia chapter say the numbers are alarming.

“When you look at where we are now with 150,000 people suffering from the disease just in Virginia alone, we only have 113 geriatricians to cover that,” Jeanne Snyder, Community executive with the Alzheimer Associations Central and Western Virginia chapter said.

According to the 2023 report, the number of geriatricians throughout the state would need to increase by 259% by 2050 in order to keep up with the rate at which Virginians are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Snyder says on top of that, there is also a shortage of direct care workers.

“So in 2020 we had 56,390 home health and personal care aides across the state and that workforce is going to need to increase 29.7% to meet the needs of Virginia seniors by 2030 so that’s just a really staggering number,” Snyder said.

Snyder says the report also takes a look at the impact on the physical and mental health of caregivers in Virginia, with 60% reportedly living with chronic conditions, and around 24% saying they suffer from depression.

You can find more on the report by visiting alz.org/facts.

