Augusta County Fire and Rescue responds to fire at Driver Brothers Greenhouse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire and Rescue (ACFR) responded to a fire at Driver Brothers Greenhouse in Augusta County last night.

According to ACFR, they were dispatched around 7 p.m., and two employees from the greenhouse were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Greg Schacht, Augusta Fire and Rescue Chief, said “Later on in the evening I think there was a small debris fire. The crew just went out and extinguished. It did not create any more damage to the structure. It was just a smaller debris fire.”

“Crews did an excellent job with fighting the fire and we left there with no firefighter injuries and the fire was put put with medium to moderate damage to the area of origin.” said Schacht.

The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated.

