Blue Ridge Children’s Museum community mural done; work to begin on inside

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In the summer of 2022, children in the Waynesboro area created artwork that has now come to life.

In an area where multiple buildings are decorated with murals, The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum has become another piece of art.

Although Waynesboro artist Chicho Lorenzo did the actual painting, he wasn’t the only artist behind the project.

″We got so many entries we weren’t able to get it all up there, but the good news is there’s gonna be more opportunities of us being able to incorporate children’s work in different ways throughout our playground and once we do the interior of the museum,” Karen Orlando, founder and president of the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum said.

Soon, work will begin on the inside of the building.

“We’re ready to clear out the building again and get it ready for renovation. We still have all of our original plans for all the different activities and exhibits that will be in the museum,” Orlando said.

The museum is hosting fundraisers to balance the costs of the rise in prices of many of the supplies they need.

“We need all hands on deck to get this going so we can get our home open for children to play year-round,” Orlando said.

Although still renovating, kids are still at the forefront of the museum as it looks to host many events and camps in the coming months.

“We’re so excited to get that interior build, and what’s made it more exciting is the amount of use that this playground is getting ... the amount of families that are participating and saying we need this we want this we want more community activities for our young children,” Orlando said.

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum has all its upcoming events and fundraisers listed on its newly re-done website and its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.