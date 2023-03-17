Limited rain for St. Patrick’s day and mild

FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Plenty of clouds to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and turning breezy throughout the day. A few spotty showers for the day, no washout. Likely a batch in the mid to late morning, isolated in the afternoon and another batch into the evening. Likely not everyone will pick up measurable rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is all contingent on sunshine in the afternoon. If we have more breaks in the clouds, it will be warmer.

A mainly cloudy but pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. A few showers into the early evening, in the 50s. Then the cold front crosses and temperatures eventually cool overnight. Mainly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few flurries and light snow showers for the Alleghenies. Any accumulation would be minimal, a trace to a half inch.

SATURDAY: Partly to mainly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, chilly and windy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Feeling cool. With the gusty winds and low humidity, an enhanced risk for wildfires. If anything were to spark, it can spread quickly. Gusts for the Valley, 20-30 mph at times. For WV and the mountains, gusts 30-45 mph at times. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and mostly cloudy. Partly sunny for the day and cold. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Still windy meaning wind chills in the 20s at times. With the gusty winds and low humidity, an enhanced risk for wildfires. If anything were to spark, it can spread quickly. Gusts for the Valley, 20-30 mph at times. For WV and the mountains, gusts 30-45 mph at times. Wind eases with sunset. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s but plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Finally lighter wind. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sun. Staying mainly sunny and pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the 30s to start with a few clouds. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 30s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day but pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.