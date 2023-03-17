Partnership brings more paid internships to the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Opportunities are coming for the future of the workforce looking to get their feet wet in their dream career. A state grant worth $250,000 funded by The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia allows more paid internships in the Valley through the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership starting this summer.

The paid internships are meant for students seeking early career experience but the goal is to fuel the generation of the future.

“We also look to partner with K-12 and career and technical vocation institutions as well, because employers recognize the importance of apprenticeship programs and work-based learning experiences to developing an awareness of the opportunities that are available in the region,” JMU Associate Vice Provost for Research and Innovation Dr. Keith Holland said.

The effort is for all types of internships, apprenticeships, and work-based learning experiences. The emphasis of the grant is on creating networks of people and resources to connect employers to students. Employers of all fields who want to participate are encouraged.

The new partnership is also looking for a regional coordinator position. This professional will be in the $60-$70K range as a full-time Administrative & Professional faculty.

Interested applicants are advised to check out the career pages for James Madison University, Blue Ridge Community College, and Shenandoah University.

