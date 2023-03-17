Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Staunton will be moving to standardized trash cans

The city of Staunton will be moving to standardized trash bins
generic trash
generic trash(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Staunton will be moving to standardized trash cans that will be able to be picked up manually.

The current policy allows any kind of can or bag and the trash is being picked up by hand.

Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works, said that it has become difficult to know how much trash they will have to collet on a day. Picking up trash by hand has also become a safety issue.

Johnston said that he would like to see it done later this year but we are certainly going to take their time and do it right.

Johnston also mentioned that they want to cut down on the amount of loose trash that is blowing around from torn bags and cans without lids.

“There is a lot of work to do, developing the fielding, writing our new policy that incorporates these new procedures and getting the word out to folks so we can hear their concerns upfront before we take any actual steps.” said Johnston.

Johnston said that while there is a limit to the amount of trash that can fit into the bin, people can get one or two more bins for an additional cost.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Generic Road
One dead after crash, VSP investigating
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

Latest News

Augusta County Fire and Rescue
Augusta County Fire and Rescue responds to fire at Driver Brothers Greenhouse
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool and Windy weekend ahead
The USDA has released its Farms and Land in Farms 2022 Summary report which tracks the number...
Farm numbers remain steady in Virginia, down across U.S.
The Town of Stanley will soon open Page County’s first dog park. Bailey’s Legacy Dog Park is...
Stanley dog park nearing completion