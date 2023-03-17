Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Study says many youth’s trying e-cigarettes

There are multiple factors that can cause dependence on the substance and a struggle to stop...
There are multiple factors that can cause dependence on the substance and a struggle to stop smoking.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost four million people aged 18 years old and younger have a smoking habit. The Virginia Department of Health says a number of America’s youth are trying to quit.

E-cigarettes and vape pens are the leading tools for adolescents since 2014. A joint study from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration revealed at least 3.6 million youth in the U.S. have used e-cigarettes in the past thirty days.

Smoking habits and trying tobacco primarily start during adolescence, when many young people are using multiple products including cigars, hookah, and nicotine pouches. The CDC’s study last year found that about one in every 25 middle school students along with one in every six high school students currently use a tobacco product.

The Central Shenandoah Health District said some young people may be more sensitive to nicotine. There are multiple factors such as a social environment that show smoking being normal that can cause a dependence on the substance and a struggle to stop smoking.

“Genetic factors can also make it more difficult to quit. Mental health is a big thing; there is a strong correlation between young people who smoke and have depression or anxiety,” CSHD Communications Specialist Jordan Shelton said.

CSHD said it is critical to lower tobacco use among youth to end the tobacco epidemic in the United States.

The CDC reported 65.3 percent of middle school and high school students who smoke and vape are seriously thinking about quitting, while 60 percent of students who have used tobacco products have stopped using them for at least one day in an effort to quit.

The Virginia Department of Health continues to push services like Quit Now Virginia, which provides support and advice, and Live Vape Free to help teens and parents conquer a smoking habit.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Generic Road
One dead after crash, VSP investigating
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

Latest News

The paid internships are meant for students seeking early career experience but the goal is to...
Partnership brings more paid internships to the Valley
Augusta County Fire and Rescue
Augusta County Fire and Rescue responds to fire at Driver Brothers Greenhouse
generic trash
Staunton will be moving to standardized trash cans
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool and Windy weekend ahead