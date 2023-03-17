Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel

(wvlt)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is advising area residents to be aware of a common phone scam that is once again making the rounds.

The caller identifies himself/herself as a representative of the Virginia State Police and demands payment be made in order to avoid arrest. The caller may request credit card information, bank account information or payment in the form of a gift card.

The Virginia State Police never calls individuals to notify one of an arrest warrant. The Virginia State Police never requests payment for any service, debt, etc. over the phone.

These scammers can get very aggressive and be very convincing in their demands, and are also spoofing a legitimate Virginia State Police phone number for the Staunton Area 17 Office to call from. Virginians are advised to simply hang up on the scammer and to never give out any personal information.

Virginia State Police will never solicit funds from the public in any manner and do not give any personal information to someone alleging to be doing so. If you feel you have been a victim of any scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Generic Road
One dead after crash, VSP investigating
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
A Netherlands man was convicted of removing a condom during sex without his partner’s consent,...
Court convicts man of removing condom without his partner’s consent

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain for St. Patrick’s day and mild
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Fire Lights Generic
Staunton greenhouse catches fire Thursday night
Alzheimer’s Association 2023 report shows projected increase in disease prevalence, workforce shortage