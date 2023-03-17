Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help looking for a woman reported missing.
Woman reported missing in Augusta County found safe
Generic Road
One dead after crash, VSP investigating
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
A Netherlands man was convicted of removing a condom during sex without his partner’s consent,...
Court convicts man of removing condom without his partner’s consent

Latest News

FILE - Raccoon dogs are seen at a cage in Tokyo's Ueno zoo Saturday, May 24, 2003....
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden welcomes Irish Prime Minister on St. Patrick’s Day
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin....
ICC president on Putin arrest warrant