Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Youngkin orders flags lowered
A VDOT view of traffic backups on I-81 S
Tractor trailer crash causes major delays on I-81
Fire Lights Generic
Staunton greenhouse catches fire Thursday night
Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Latest News

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool and windy weekend ahead