Staunton Police investigate Friday night robbery

Staunton Police Department (FILE)
Staunton Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Friday night around 10 p.m.

SPD said they receive a report from a Jiffee Mart employee that a man showed a handgun before taking money from the store on Grubert Ave. Police said they don’t know how much money was stolen.

In a press release, the suspect is described as a “tall, thin, black male”, wearing all-black clothes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

